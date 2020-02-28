Who were Australia's most creative players? - Green and Gold Rugby

Who were Australia’s most creative players?

For those who have clicked on this headline expecting another detailed analysis of statistics, ala our hometown reffing article earlier this week, to discover who is definitively Australia’s most creative player, then my apologies. Although I must admit that article inspired this one.

After numerous laborious hours of spread-sheeting and formulating, I needed a break. And thankfully that break came in the form of a direct message to the GAGR facebook page. Make no mistake, we get plenty of those and most of them are asking for support in promoting certain clubs or activities. We can’t support them all but this one caught my eye.

You see this one was from a gentleman by the name of Carl Marshall and Carl, in his own words, is from the School of Exercise & Nutrition Sciences, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and he’s doing a PhD into the development of creativity in rugby union.

HOW ABOUT THAT!????

Some of you may recognise the name Carl Marshall as he’s been around the rugby traps for a while with coaching stints at Brothers Rugby Club in Brisbane, with the Australian Under 20s and has recently been appointed as head Coach of Wests (home of Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Carter Gordon and Moses Sorovi).

And Carl is after our help! Basically his study is to look at how our most creative players became so damn creative. So obviously the first step in such an endeavor is to work out our most creative players. Carl has compiled a list 40 options for you to consider and rank in the hope that we will help him come up with a top 20. If he has missed anyone there is the opportunity for you to include them. And then Carl will take it from there and hopefully we can report back on his findings on GAGR.

In the meantime, click on this link

To help you get in the mood, why not take a trip down memory lane with these awesome Wallaby videos the great Scott Allen put together for us years ago (which have seemingly since been transferred over to The Roar).

The study has been approved by the QUT Human Research Ethics Committee (approval number 1900001131).